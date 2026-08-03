Franchise makeover for Sher-e-Punjab T20 league, Gill, Abhishek and Arshdeep among marquee stars

Punjab Cricket Association’s (PCA) flagship domestic T20 competition, the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, is set to return with a bigger canvas and a star-studded line-up. After two successful seasons, the tournament has been revamped into a franchise-based competition, with India captain Shubman Gill, explosive opener Abhishek Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh leading the list of marquee players.

(From Left) Indian Cricketer Asrshdeep Singh, PCA president Amarjit Mehta, PCA secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and cricketer Shubman Gill during launch of the Sher-E- Punjab T20 League 2026 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Criket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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Scheduled from August 30 to September 13, the league will conduct its player auction on August 9. Six franchises representing Mohali, Amritsar, Fazilka, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Bathinda will battle for the title.

Joining the marquee list are India internationals and Punjab stalwarts Ramandeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and Gurnoor Brar. The BCCI-affiliated state association had successfully organised the first two editions before last season’s tournament was shelved owing to administrative changes.

PCA president Amarjeet Mehta said the tournament window was finalised after consulting the marquee players to ensure their availability. “Having players like Shubman, Abhishek and Arshdeep, along with other top Punjab cricketers, is a huge boost for the league. We wanted to shift to the franchise model, similar to the IPL, to make the league more competitive and commercially stronger. It will serve as an excellent platform for U-19, U-23 and senior cricketers. Fans can expect an exciting tournament,” Mehta said.

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{{^usCountry}} The PCA New Chandigarh Stadium will host the entire competition, with two matches scheduled every day. Entry will be free. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PCA New Chandigarh Stadium will host the entire competition, with two matches scheduled every day. Entry will be free. {{/usCountry}}

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Launching the league at the PCA New Chandigarh Stadium, India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill described the tournament as an ideal stepping stone for aspiring cricketers. “This league is a great platform for youngsters who dream of playing Ranji Trophy for Punjab or representing India. It gives them an opportunity to showcase their talent and compete alongside established players,” Gill said.

Gill, who first grabbed attention as a teenager with a monumental 351-run knock during a 587-run partnership for Mohali against Amritsar in the ML Markan Trophy Under-16 tournament, believes Punjab currently boasts the country’s richest pool of cricketing talent. “Whether it is men’s or women’s cricket, I don’t think any other state has as much talent as Punjab. I hope this league becomes a grand success,” he added.

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Gill also reflected on the pivotal role played by his father Lakhwinder Singh, whose unwavering commitment shaped his cricketing journey.

Ending on a lighter note, Gill revealed a family superstition that continues to this day. “My father believes that whenever he watches me play wearing a kurta-pajama, I either score runs or the team wins. So even now, whether the match is in Gujarat or Ahmedabad, he turns up in a kurta-pajama,” Gill joked.

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the state’s rich cricketing legacy made it the ideal home for a premier domestic T20 competition. “From Lala Amarnath and Yuvraj Singh to today’s stars like Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur, Punjab has consistently produced world-class cricketers. The depth of talent here is unmatched, and we believe the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League will soon establish itself among India’s leading domestic T20 competitions,” he said.

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Each franchise will have a salary purse of ₹45 lakh. Marquee players have been valued at ₹10 lakh, while icon players will carry a base price of ₹1.5 lakh. Punjab first-class cricketers will have a base price of ₹1 lakh, U-23 players ₹75,000, U-19 players ₹50,000, and district players ₹20,000. Every franchise can field a squad of up to 20 players.