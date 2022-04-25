Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Fraudster posing as NRI relative dupes city resident of 5.8 lakh

The complainant, a resident of Ludhiana, said he received a WhatsApp call from an international number, with the caller posing as his NRI relative asking for a bank transfer
Police lodged an FIR against an unidentified fraudster fir posing as NRI relative to dupe a Ludhiana resident of 5.8 lakh. (HT File)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Fraudsters duped the father of a city-based advocate of 5.80 lakh on the pretext of transferring money into his account while posing as relatives living in Canada. Following the complaint of the victim, the police lodged an FIR on Saturday.

Police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Baldev Rana of Jharkhand, following the complaint of Amarjeet Kumar, 62, of Kot Mangal Singh area.

The complainant said he received a WhatsApp call from an international number on April 18 , with the caller posing as his relative.

“As it was a Canadian number, I thought my nephew had called me. After a brief conversation the fraudster said he wanted to transfer 14 lakh in his bank account which he would take back after coming to India,” the victim said.

“The accused sent some forged slips of the transactions. Hours later, he received another call from the same number and the accused, posing as my nephew, said his friend who is settled in Delhi needs money as his mother was hospitalised. He asked me to send some of the money and use 5 lakh from the money which he had transferred to my account,”he added.

The victim transferred 5.80 lakh online, after which the caller switched off his mobile phone. He then contacted his nephew, who confirmed that he never made the call or transferred any money.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge cyber cell of police, said they have received 12 such complaints in the past 24 days.

A case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66D of Information and Technology Act has been registered against the accused at the Division number 6 police station.

