Free education for those with family income less than 1.8 lakh: Haryana CM

The children of a driver and a cobbler who have cracked the Civil Services Exam-2020 and JEE Advanced 2021 (under Super-100 programme) were among the students who were felicitated at a state-level programme held in Panchkula on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My family’s economic condition cannot support my education. When my brother got admitted to ITI, all I could think of was joining ITI while IIT was out of question,” said Anju Dohan from Rohtak, whose father works as a driver.

“I urge Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to provide support with my fee,” added Anju, who is part of the Super-100 programme of the Haryana government.

“My family could not support my coaching,” said Hari Kishan, hailing from Mewat. His father polishes and mends shoes on the roadside. Hari has two sisters. “It was my headmaster who asked me to appear for an exam to qualify for free coaching. Now, I can fulfil my family’s dream,” said Hari.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I want to become a civil servant. My teachers took extra effort to coach me and now I have cleared JEE,” said Sahil, of Government Senior Secondary School, Rewari.

During the event, CM Khattar announced free education for those with verified family income of less than ₹1.80 lakh per annum under the state government’s ambitious ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ scheme.

Boosting the morale of 29 students coming from poor backgrounds who have cracked JEE Advanced 2021, the CM said, “These children as a great example of the fact that if you have talent, nothing and no one can stop you from achieving your dreams.”

Khattar said as per the New Education Policy-2020 such educational institutions are being set up in state where education will be provided from kindergarten to postgraduate level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Initially, we are going to make an arrangement of imparting education from KG to PG in four universities. Kurukshetra University has already started preparing for admissions under the KG to PG scheme from 2021-22 academic session,” the CM added.