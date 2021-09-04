Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Free education to poor in model sanskriti schools of Haryana

The Haryana government on Friday decided to give free education to the children of poor families, who have been verified under the Parivar Pehchan Patra, in Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools (MSSSS) in state
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:30 AM IST
At present, there are 137 Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School and 1,418 Model Sanskriti Primary Schools in state. (Getty Images)

The decision was taken during a review meeting of these schools held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. State education minister Kanwar Pal was also present in the meeting.

The CM said there is a growing demand to increase the number of such schools.

In his budget speech, the CM had announced to open the Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School as well as primary schools in each block to provide education at par with private schools.

At present, there are 137 Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School and 1,418 Model Sanskriti Primary Schools in state. The number of children have increased by 28% in these senior secondary schools and 17% in primary schools.

J Ganesan, director (elementary education) and special secretary (school education), said test will be held to recruit teachers for these schools.

11% hike in honorarium of guest teachers

Meanwhile, Pal said the state government has decided to increase the monthly honorarium of guest teachers by 11%. He said that the hike will be applicable from July 1.

