Free electricity in Punjab if AAP wins, says Kejriwal

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab next year, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised free electricity in that state, if his Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 assembly elections

Kejriwal, who is scheduled to address a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday, made the announcement on Twitter. “In Delhi, we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are quite happy. Women in Punjab are also quite unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you tomorrow in Chandigarh,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a controversy erupted over the venue of his press conference after AAP spokesperson and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha alleged that the Punjab chief minister’s office has denied the AAP permission to hold a press conference at a pre-decided venue. CM Captain Amarinder Singh dismissed the allegation, accusing the AAP of indulging in drama and said: “If he wants I’d be happy to arrange his lunch too”.