‘Free water, no garbage…’: Kejriwal's 5 promises to Chandigarh before civic poll

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised to end corruption and make water free in Chandigarh ahead of the civic polls in the city next week, which are being seen as a litmus test for political parties before the Punjab assembly elections.

Addressing a rally, Kejriwal made five promises to the citizens of the poll-bound city. He said if the AAP is voted to power in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (Chandigarh MC) polls, it will ease municipality-related works by making government officials come to the residences of the citizens.

“For every municipality work, people spend money and take leaves from offices due to long queues. If AAP comes to power, municipality officials will come to your residences for work, like in Delhi,” he told the gathering.

The Delhi chief minister also said the AAP will remove the mountain of garbage dumps in Daddu Majra Colony and make sure that Chandigarh becomes the most beautiful city in all of Asia once again.

Explaining his point, he said such a garbage dump exists in the national capital as well since the Delhi civic bodies are under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“In the upcoming Delhi civic polls in April, the municipal corporations will come back to [the] AAP. Following that, we will get the garbage dumps in Delhi, as well as Chandigarh, removed,” Kejriwal told the crowd.

As his third promise, Kejriwal said his party will ensure that not a single penny is spent on water bills by Chandigarh's citizens. “Water and electricity are free in Delhi. Chandigarh will also get free water,” he added.

The AAP chief said at the moment, the Chandigarh MC cannot do any work for the housing societies of the city. However, if his party is elected to power, all work related to the cleanliness and maintenance, among others, of the city's housing societies will be done by the corporation.

For his fifth and final promise, Kejriwal said that if the AAP is voted to power in the Chandigarh MC elections, it will install multiple CCTV cameras across the city for the safety and security of women.

“In Delhi, we have installed double the number of CCTV cameras present in London and New York,” the Delhi CM told the gathering.

Kejriwal also asked the citizens of Chandigarh not to vote for him if their friends and relatives living in Delhi say that the AAP government has worked for the people of the national capital.

“If they say the government hasn't worked, then do not vote for me,” Kejriwal noted, adding that he only knows how to work and not do politics.

Saying that the AAP is a party defined by the youth of the country with most of its members below the age of 40, Kejriwal urged the youngsters of Chandigarh to come forward and join his party.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, which is being seen as a triangular contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the AAP fielding their candidates, are scheduled to be held on December 24 from 7:30am to 5pm. The counting of votes will take place on December 27.