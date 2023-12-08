French artiste’s music enthrals tricity folks

French artiste Lecomte de Bregeot, an electro music DJ, was in the city for a performance on Friday. Bregeot, known for his innovative approach to electro music, brings a fresh perspective to the world of French music.

French musician Lecomte de Bregeot performing in the city (HT Photo)

The musician mesmerised the listeners at the Chandigarh College of Architecture on Friday, as a part of the Alliances Française Tour 2023, showcasing the organisation’s “dedication to fostering cultural exchanges between India and France through the universal language of music”.

The musician says that as a teenager, he fell in love with techno, and later started to compose his own music. But it was not until a few years later that he would devote himself to it full-time.

Speaking of the musical event, Thierry Mathou, ambassador of France to India, said, “Bregeot exemplifies the rich diversity of the French artistic scene. He brought to India, the best electronic French touch from Lyon. His warm, synthetic beats, used as a signature for his electronic compositions, are sure to be a hit among the Indian audience.”

His music has found resonance in the fashion and luxury world, having been featured in promotional ads for prestigious brands including Yves Saint-Laurent, he said.

“The event was a celebration of enduring artistic partnership between our two countries, further solidifying the ties between both our cultures,” Mathou added.

Bregeot, who is a leading figure in the world of French electro music, is also travelling to other cities and will hold workshops in addition to his shows to interact with the local audiences and professionals.