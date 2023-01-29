French auction of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture cancelled

The French auction house that had put up for sale 40 heritage items from Chandigarh called off the bidding process hours before the auction on Friday night.

According to sources, the French Police took note of the auction, the biggest so far, and initiated an investigation. The website of the auction house was no longer accessible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 40 heritage items were expected to fetch ₹4.02 crore to ₹5.74 crore. Among them, a teak bookcase, designed by Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret, had the highest reserve price of ₹40 lakh to ₹53.34 lakh.

In November last year, a French delegation had visited Chandigarh to guide the administration on conservation and restoration of the heritage furniture, made and used by French architect Le Corbusier, his cousin Jeanneret and others associated with the founding and planning of Chandigarh in the 1950s and 60s.

The delegation had back then noted that the furniture periodically showing up in auction houses across the globe was stolen long ago and stressed that the remaining articles should be protected and their proper inventory must be maintained, as it was intellectual property.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}