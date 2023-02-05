Fresh avalanche hits Gulmarg

A fresh avalanche hit Gulmarg on Saturday morning, however, no loss of life or property was reported.

Police said the avalanche was triggered at Affarwat in Gulmarg area. On Wednesday, two polish skiers were killed when they were hit by an avalanche in Gulmarg. Police and tourism rescue teams rescued 19 other skiers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“An avalanche has occurred in Affarwat Gulmarg on Saturday morning. So far, there are no reports of any loss of life or property. The area has already been notified as Red Zone and is restricted for any movement.Tourists are once again advised not to venture out and cooperate with the police,” tweeted Baramulla police.

After the death of two skiers, the police and tourism department had issued special SoPs for tourists and skiers. Especially in the upper parts of Gulmarg that are prone to avalanches.

In January, Gulmarg received over 10-ft snow in four spells. This week, it received over two-ft snow. Two labourers were last month killed in an avalanche in Sonmarg. In February 2010, an avalanche left 17 soldiers dead near Gulmarg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

70 rescued after road blockade at Lahaul-Spiti

Shimla Lahaul and Spiti police rescued 70 persons after the road stretch between Tindi-Killar was blocked at location 78 and 82 due to avalanche.

Lahaul and Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said 14 vehicles on both sides of the blocked highway were stranded. The stranded vehicles had about 70 occupants, he said.

Rescue teams comprised police and personnel from the Border Roads Organisation.