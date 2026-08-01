Fresh bailable warrants issued against accused in PU senate protest case

After nearly two years Panjab University’s (PU) senate election movement sparked one of the institution’s most prominent student agitations, a Chandigarh court has issued fresh bailable warrants against the accused students, reviving proceedings in the case linked to the 2024 protests.

During the agitation, several students were booked in connection with an alleged security breach during Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to the campus. (HT File)

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The case arises from the prolonged student movement demanding the restoration of PU senate elections and the protection of the university’s democratic governance. During the agitation, several students were booked in connection with an alleged security breach during Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to the campus.

Judicial magistrate first class Raminder Kaur directed that fresh bailable warrants be issued against all the accused after previously issued warrants were not received back. The matter has now been listed for November 25, 2026.

The court also directed the Ahlmad (court record keeper) to submit a report regarding the accused’s bail status on the next date of hearing.

The order records that neither the state nor the accused persons were present when the matter was taken up. Observing that the earlier bailable warrants had not been received back, the court ordered their reissuance “In the interest of justice.”

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{{^usCountry}} The magistrate further observed that the adjournment had been granted in view of the Punjab and Haryana high court’s action plan prioritising the disposal of cases pending for more than five years and those involving senior citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The magistrate further observed that the adjournment had been granted in view of the Punjab and Haryana high court’s action plan prioritising the disposal of cases pending for more than five years and those involving senior citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused students have consistently maintained that they were falsely implicated in the FIR and that their protest remained peaceful. They contend that the demonstrations were protected under Articles 19(1)(a) (guarantees the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression) and 19(1)(b) (guarantees the fundamental right to assemble peacefully without arms) of the Constitution, guaranteeing the freedoms of speech and peaceful assembly. They have described the prosecution as an attempt to suppress democratic dissent, asserting that the movement was rooted in constitutional values, democratic participation and university autonomy.

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With the issuance of fresh bailable warrants and directions to ascertain the accused’s bail status, proceedings in the case are set to continue before the trial court in November.