Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

ByHTC, Srinagar
Dec 24, 2024 10:59 PM IST

Officials said light snowfall was recorded last night in the tourist resort of Sonamarg and a few other areas in the higher reaches of the Valley

The higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Tuesday as the cold wave conditions persisted across the valley and the minimum temperature plummeted several degrees below the freezing point, officials said.

Kashmir is experiencing intense cold conditions, with the maximum temperature in Srinagar on Monday settling over six degrees below normal for this time of the season. (PTI)
They said light snowfall was recorded last night in the tourist resort of Sonamarg and a few other areas in the higher reaches of the valley. The fall in mercury led to the freezing of water supply lines even as a thin layer of ice covered the surface of several water bodies.

Kashmir is experiencing intense cold conditions, with the maximum temperature in Srinagar on Monday settling over six degrees below normal for this time of the season.

On Tuesday, the summer capital recorded minus 6.6 degree Celsius during night, which is 2.4 degrees below normal temperature. Konibal in Pampore was the coldest place in Valley with mercury dropping to minus 8.5 degree celsius.

Ski resorts of Gulmarg, Pahalgam also witnessed cold nights as mercury dropped to minus 7.8 and minus 7.4 degree celsius. Kokernag known as gateway of Kashmir recorded minus 6.4 degree celsius, Kupwara in north Kashmir also recorded minus 6.4 degree celsius.

Meanwhile MeT office in Srinagar has predicted cloudy and dry weather till next one week and light snowfall at isolated places.

Tuesday, December 24, 2024
