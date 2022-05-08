Friend slits barber’s throat for talking on phone for long in Ludhiana, held

Hours after a barber was found locked in his shop with his throat slit open, the police on Saturday arrested his 23-year-old friend, who allegedly attacked the victim with a razor after a spat over holding a long telephonic conversation.

The victim, Mohammad Iman, 33, of Satkar Nagar, was killed in his shop in Puneet Nagar on Tibba Road on May 6. He had been consuming liquor with the accused, Satyam Kumar of Vijay Nagar, on the night of the murder.When Iman did not return home, his family went looking for him the next morning, and found him lying in a pool of blood in his locked shop.

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA, Staff 2) in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said, “The accused, who works as a sanitary worker in a factory, has confessed to the crime. He said he did not intend to kill Iman, but accidentally slit his throat with a razor in a fit of rage during a power outage.”

“The accused and victim were drinking together when Imam received a phone call, and engaged in a long conversation, which “disturbed” Kumar. When Iman disconnected the call, Kumar started assaulting him for disturbing him. Meanwhile, there was a power outage in the area, and Kumar who had got ahold of a razor, attacked Iman with the sharp-edged weapon in the dark, and slit open the victim’s throat. When Kumar realised that he had killed his friend,he fled after drawing the shutters of the shop,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar.

An FIR was registered under Section 302 ( murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused. The victim is survived by his wife and child.

