From 92,000 to 1.52 lakh: Panchkula traffic challans up by 65% in ‘25, fines cross ₹3cr

The district traffic police have issued 152,435 challans in 2025, a sharp 65% increase over the 92,213 challans in 2024, and collected ₹3,18,71,950 in fines during the year, revealed a data released by the traffic department. (Representational image)

The data shows that the biggest spike was recorded in document-related violations. Challans for driving without or with expired insurance jumped from 215 in 2024 to 24,324 in 2025, while pollution certificate violations rose steeply from 207 to 27,939.

Two-wheeler safety remained a major focus, with 64,419 riders fined for not wearing helmets, up from 57,877 in 2024. Cases of triple riding also climbed from 2,094 to 3,677.

Action against dangerous driving also intensified. Drunken driving challans nearly doubled from 2,276 to 4,501 in 2025, while wrong-side driving remained high at 9,682 cases. Lane and zig-zag driving violations accounted for 2,669 challans.

Enforcement against other risky behaviour also picked up.

Mobile phone use while driving led to 544 challans, while red-light jumping cases rose from 479 to 1,043.

A strict drive against illegal parking saw violations more than double from 3,428 in 2024 to 8,038 in 2025. The department also issued 11,184 challans for non-standard or missing registration plates.

Special attention was paid to passenger safety. The traffic police issued 205 challans to school buses, compared to 142 in 2024. Seat belt violations also saw a sharp rise, with 2,626 drivers and 1,485 front-seat passengers fined, up from 642 in 2024.

Officials said the figures reflect sustained enforcement aimed at improving road discipline.

Record fine: Thar seized, driver fined ₹42,500 for multiple violations

In October 2025, Panchkula traffic police impounded a Mahindra Thar near the Chandimandir toll plaza after detecting a string of serious violations. The driver was slapped with a hefty ₹42,500 challan for driving without a valid licence/insurance, not carrying the vehicle’s registration certificate, using a non-standard number plate, violating pollution norms, making illegal modifications to the vehicle and using black film on the windows.