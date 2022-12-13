From April 2023, lower courts in Haryana to issue orders in Hindi too

: The lower courts and tribunals in Haryana will start issuing orders in Hindi also from April 1 next year, the state government said on Tuesday after governor Bandaru Dattatraya approved the notification.

The information, public relations and languages department of Haryana had issued the notification, which will be applicable from April 1, 2023, said an official spokesperson in a statement.

“The government has taken this decision keeping in mind the convenience of the public. As the objective of justice in a democracy is that the litigant should get speedy justice in his own language and he should not remain speechless during the proceedings,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that Punjab had also amended the law to introduce Punjabi in all civil and criminal courts subordinate to the Punjab and Haryana high court.

A similar amendment has also been brought in the Haryana Official Language Act, 1969 to provide that work in all courts, subordinate to the high court and all tribunals constituted by the state government will be done in Hindi.

