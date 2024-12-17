From crash barriers to designated parking spaces, Shimla gears up for tourist influx

From installing crash barriers to designated parking spaces, deploying additional police and home guards and running special campaign for food safety, is how the Shimla administration is gearing up for tourist influx. The administration has also decided to put new signage boards at 100 places in the city and old signage boards will also be replaced (HT Representational image)

Shimla administration is anticipating the arrival of more than 5 lakh vehicles in city from December 20 to January 20.

“Crash barriers and other safety measures will be taken at Chaupal, Rampur and Shimla city and adjoining places where most road accidents occur. Instructions have been given to make proposals at ₹40 lakh per area in all three areas. These three proposals will be sent to the government within a week,” said Shimla deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap after presiding over a special meeting regarding traffic arrangements and preparations in winter on Monday.

He said, “More than five lakh vehicles are expected to come to the city in the next one month so the traffic system was discussed from December 20 to January 20, 2025. In such a situation, a traffic system has been designed in a planned manner to provide better facilities to the local people as well as tourists”.

“Additional police force and 80 Home Guards will be deployed to manage the traffic system. Parking facility will be provided at various places for tourists in the city in the next one month. Its notification will be issued soon,” said the DC.

Apart from this big trucks will be allowed to enter beyond Shoghi during scheduled time for the next one month thus prohibiting entry in the city from 8 am to 12 noon. The trucks will be allowed to go via Anandpur. Trucks carrying essential commodities like petrol, diesel etc. will be allowed to enter the city. Entry will be prohibited from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Special arrangements for snowfall

Due to the snowfall season, 10 vehicles will be outsourced for the next one month. All these vehicles will be 4x4. Apart from this, these vehicles will also have snow chains and other equipment. At the same time, five JCBs will be deployed in Theog, Kharapathar, Kumarsain, Chaupal and Shimla. Four ambulances will also be deployed in the city so that patients can get immediate relief in case of emergency. Quick Response Team of home guards will be deployed in Kisan Bhawan Dhali.

The administration has decided to put new signage boards at 100 places in the city and old signage boards will also be replaced. The police department has been instructed to select the said places and complete the work of installing signage boards. Signboards will be installed at public places, schools, hospitals, bifurcations of the city.

Special awareness campaign for hotels, dhabas, street vendors

With the onset of the tourist season, administration has decided to start a special awareness campaign in Shimla city and adjoining tourist places.

“By January 10, 2025, a special awareness campaign will be run for all the shops, hotels, dhabas, street vendors along the NH from Shoghi to Narkanda. In this, the stakeholders will be made aware in detail about quality food items, cleanliness system, working according to the set rules,” said DC after holding meeting of the district level advisory committee.