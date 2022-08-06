From honouring AAP leaders to five-star hotel stay, Punjab exchequer paid bills
Sangrur: From honouring its senior leaders with gold-plated swords to arranging their accommodation in five-star hotels and decorating roads with flowers, the Punjab government, reeling under a fund crunch, spent ₹14.63 lakh on the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) victory march, Dhanwad Punjab Yatra, in Amritsar, according to information received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
The march was taken out by the AAP on March 13, three days after it swept the Punjab assembly elections winning 92 of the 117 seats. AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM-elect Bhagwant Mann had led the grand road show. According to the RTI reply, the district administration of Amritsar had received a total of 19 bills for the party’s victory march and it paid ₹14,63,129.
Not what the party preaches
Mann was elected leader of the legislature party by the newly-elected MLAs on March 11, but he was yet to take oath as the chief minister at the time when the AAP dipped into the state exchequer to use its funds for the party’s victory march, said RTI activist Manik Goyal, who had filed the application for information on expenditure incurred on the event. Mann took the oath of office and secrecy at the swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on March 16.
Punjab’s finances have been in dire straits for years due to mounting debt, tepid growth and burden of freebies. Ironically, the AAP government, in a white paper tabled in the assembly on June 25, painted a grim picture of the state finances, blaming reckless spending and mismanagement by previous governments for the fiscal mess.
Welcome flex to confectionery arrangements
The Amritsar district administration paid ₹1,51,851 to clear four bills of Taj Swarna, a five-star hotel, ₹4,83,800 for decorating roads with fresh flowers, ₹75,000 for preparing the welcome gate, ₹5,56,424for arranging tents and chairs, ₹54,500 to drummers, ₹16,800 for bouquets of roses, ₹18,000 for purchasing phulkaris, ₹34,000 for buying four gold-plated swords, ₹45,398 for installing flex boards, ₹17,500 to videographers and photographers and ₹9,856 for confectionery arrangements, revealed the RTI reply.
Admn mum on buses used to ferry AAP workers
Goyal said that government buses were used to ferry people from different parts of the state to Amritsar for the victory march, but the district administration did not provide any reply on the expenses incurred on their transportation.
Amritsar deputy commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan declined comment on the expenditure incurred on the March 13 road show. “I joined here in April and, therefore, I can’t comment on why and how this payment was made. It is the government’s prerogative to decide how, why and where to pay. The authorities act on the government’s directions,” he said.
When contacted, state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “I will look into the matter immediately.”
AAP state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang was, however, evasive on the RTI reply and said: “I don’t know the authenticity of this information.”
In absence of elected representatives, local issues may remain unresolved
The delay in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls by four to six months could affect the civic governance as there would be no elected representatives for almost a year. The term of corporators ended on the night of March 7. Since then, then commissioner chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has been presiding over the BMC as the administrator. The BMC was supposed to go to the polls sometime during September-October.
A series of fortunate events: 16-year-old reunited with mother after 9 years
For 16-year-old Pooja Gaud, August 5 will forever remain etched in her mind as the day that proved that miracles do indeed occur. The teenager was reunited with her mother nine years after she was allegedly kidnapped by a couple barely a kilometre away from where she lived in a slum in Juhu Galli, Andheri. Harry D'Souza was arrested late Thursday night and remanded to police custody till August 10.
Youth murdered in daylight in Pune
Pune: A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Kondhwa in broad daylight on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Mahesh Gujar, a resident of Shivneri, was killed in front of locals. Businesses shut their shutters as the horrifying murder took place and shopkeepers left the area. His sister identified as Soni Gujar lodged an FIR against the accused after which they were arrested.
PMRDA to reassess seven old proposals for Mahalunge-Maan town planning scheme
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority will be reassessing seven old proposals for the Mahlunge-Maan town planning scheme, which had been approved by the committee in 2019. There has been no progress on the scheme for the last two-and-a-half years. “We have not invited any new proposals and we have not taken any decision on inviting new proposals. We are waiting for a response from those behind the old proposals,” Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector in charge of town planning schemes, PMRDA added.
20% rise in pass percentage due to combined passing formula
The Savitribai Phule Pune University has started declaring the results of the first offline exams conducted by the varsity after the Covid-19 pandemic. Interestingly the effect of the 'combined passing method' is seen in these results, as the passing percentage of students has increased by at least 20 per cent. Combined passing has been decided by the varsity for the academic year 2021-22 in the backdrop of the pandemic.
