From January 1, no entry into Chandigarh educational institutes without full vaccination

From January 1, 2022, people who are yet to receive both doses of Covid-19 vaccine will not be allowed to enter educational or coaching institutes in Chandigarh.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the UT administration stated, “Educational institutions, including coaching centres and tuitions, will only allow fully vaccinated adults or those who are not due for the second dose to enter their vicinity. The rules will be applicable to both teaching and non-teaching staff, besides other visitors.”

“All violators will be made to pay a fine of ₹500. Action will also be taken against institutions if they allow the violators to enter,” said UT health secretary Yashpal Garg.

These orders are an extension of UT administration’s previous orders which said that from January 1, those who are not fully vaccinated will lose access to public spaces with large gatherings, such as vegetable and grain markets, public transport, parks, religious places, malls, shopping complexes, markets and other similar places.

Also, all government, board and corporation offices in Chandigarh should only allow fully vaccinated adults or those who are not due for second dose, as per health protocol. Government and private banks, hotels, bars, restaurants, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, and gym and fitness centres should follow the same guidelines, the UT had stated in its order.

In case any adult is found with overdue second dose, he or she will be fined ₹500. Non-payment of the fine will attract proceedings under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier on December 3, district education officer (DEO) Prabhjot Kaur had made it mandatory for both teaching and non-teaching staff in schools to have taken at least one vaccine dose to enter the premises. However, as per sources, even at that time, over 99% of the staff, except for those with legitimate medical reasons, had been vaccinated.

Keep vaccination proof handy

The UT administration said people should download their vaccination certificates from the CoWIN portal and keep its hard or soft copies, handy to present it to officials when needed. Those without smart-phones can show the text message regarding the vaccination status. The status on Aarogya Setu app will also be considered.