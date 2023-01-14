From January 16, register at Chandigarh PGIMER OPDs till 11 am

In huge relief for patients, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided to increase the registration timings at its out-patient departments (OPDs) by one hour from January 16.

After resuming services amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the institute was allowing walk-in registrations from 8 am to 10 am at the New OPD, Advanced Cardiac Centre, Advanced Eye Centre and Oral Health Sciences Centre, while the timings at the Advanced Paediatrics Centre were 8 am to 11 am.

However, from January 16, the registration timings at all departments of the institute will be from 8 am to 11 am, from Monday to Friday.

On Saturdays, the timings will be from 8 am to 10.30 am. The registration timings for special clinics will remain the same – from 2 pm to 3 pm.

Over 10,000 people visit the hospital’s OPDs daily that translates into heavy rush of patients during registration hours. Though registration starts at 8 am, people start queuing up as early as 5 am to beat the crowd, as they face being turned away if the registrations are not wrapped up before 10 am. Worst hit are patients travelling from outside Chandigarh.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “Even with the two-hour registration timings, we have been seeing the pre-Covid footfall of patients. It has been a long-standing demand of patients to increase the timings due to the long queues, cold wave and travel requirements. The increase in registration timings will be a boon for patients, as it will cut down the wait time and long queues.”

OPD timings in other Chandigarh hospitals

At Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, patients can register between 9 am to 1 pm. The hospital witnesses a daily footfall of around 2,000 patients, which has reduced to approximately 1,400 due to the cold wave.

The timings are 8 am to 11 am at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where the OPDs see around 2,000 patient visits daily.

