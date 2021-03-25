Fruit growers from Valley, HP, U’khand demand repeal of farm laws

Hill States’ Horticulture Forum, a joint collective of horticulturists from Himachal, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a conglomerate of 14 farmers’ organisations, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the governor demanding repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

The delegation included Harish Chauhan, Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, Sanjay Chauhan, Satywan Pundir, Rajendra Chauhan, Govind Chatranta, Sushil Chauhan, Rajesh Negi, Om Chauhan, Vinod, and Sandeep Chauhan.

Syunkt Kisan Morcha convener Harish Chauhan said the farmers in the state were going through a terrible crisis due to small landholdings. “Special provisions need to be made for Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal where the apple economy contributes ₹45,000 crore to the state GDP.

Another farm leader, Sanjay Chauhan, said, “If the government does not intervene in time, it will be difficult to save horticulture in the state.”

Himachal Kisan Sabha Himachal president Kuldeep Tanwar said there is an urgent need to ensure minimum support price (MSP) for fruits, vegetables and grain. “We have demanded that the government declare apple a special product and impose 100% import duty on the apple imported through the south Asian free trade area (SAFTA) and all other countries,” Tanwar said.

“The MSP of apple should be ₹50 per kg and the government should also declare MSP for all fruits and vegetables,” said Tanwar, adding that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) should procure maize, wheat and pulses from the hill states.