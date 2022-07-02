Fruit vendor, two brothers stabbed at Chandigarh, two held

Police have arrested two fruit vendors for stabbing their business rival and his two brothers at the Sector-26 grain market on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Faijan, 19, from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, and Salman Ahmad, 26, from Delhi. Their accomplice Mohd Akram is at large.

The victims, Taslim, Muntjeer and Mustkeen, all hail from Uttarakhand.

In his complaint, Taslim said he sold fruits at the grain market. On Wednesday, around 6.40 am, he, along with his brother Muntajeer, was setting up his mango crates for sale, when the three accused arrived there and asked them to move to a different place.

The trio forcibly tried to remove their crates and hurled abuses at them when they objected.

Taslim said in the meantime, one of the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed him on the head, stomach, neck and arm, and when Muntajeer intervened, he was stabbed too.

Seeing the commotion, his brother Mustkeen came to their aid, but he was also attacked with the knife by the accused, before they fled the spot.

The injured brothers were rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh. After recording their statement, police registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-26 police station on Thursday, and arrested two of the accused.