Fuel theft: Punjab transport minister warns of strict action
The Punjab transport minister on Monday warned of strict action against officials found involved in corruption, following complaints of fuel theft from government buses.
The minister, Laljit Singh Bhullar, in a meeting with senior officials sought details on action taken on instructions to general managers to ensure maximum mileage from buses and asked them to make efforts to increase the department’s income.
Bhullar directed that all general managers should submit action-taken reports on recoveries made from bus drivers who are not meeting the prescribed mileage.
The minister also sought a draft report within 15 days on making public services available online. He said this initiative would not only provide quick and easy access to services to the people, but also curb “bus mafia” by providing permits online in a transparent manner. Bhullar also said that no discrimination will be tolerated in the timetable allotted to buses.
Transport secretary Vikas Garg, state transport director Amandeep Kaur and PRTC managing director Poonamdeep Kaur were among those present in the meeting.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
