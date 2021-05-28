Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fugitive Lakha Sidhana kicks off campaign to mobilise support for farm stir in Punjab
chandigarh news

Fugitive Lakha Sidhana kicks off campaign to mobilise support for farm stir in Punjab

Fearing arrest, the gangster-turned-activist leaves protest site and appears after his supporters staged a protest in front of a police station
By Avtar Singh, Sangrur
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:47 AM IST
Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana addressing a gathering at Mehlan Chowk village of Sangrur district on Thursday.

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted by the Delhi Police in the Red Fort violence incident, on Thursday started a village-to-village campaign to mobilise people to participate in the protests at the Delhi border against the Centre’s three agriculture laws.

Addressing a gathering at Sangrur district’s Mehlan Chowk village, Sidhana appealed to people to join the ongoing agitation to “save Punjab”. “We appealed to people to move to Delhi in groups. If we manage to reach the Delhi borders in large numbers, the farmers will definitely win this battle,” said Sidhana.

Meanwhile, his supporters said a heavy police force was deployed in the Dirba area where Delhi cops were also present to arrest him.

Fearing arrest, he left the protest site and appeared after his supporters along with Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal staged a protest in front of the Chhajli police station.

The local police denied the presence of Delhi cops in the area or any orders to arrest the fugitive who was to hold protests at Shadihari, Chhajli, Daula Singhwala, Jakhepal and Ratta Khera villages in the district.

Sukh Jagraon, a protester, said, “We will not call off the protest until police assure us that they will not stop us from holding protests.”.

Dirba deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mohit Agarwal said they deployed cops to maintain order. “We appealed to them to hold the protest peacefully. We had neither any intimation from the Delhi Police nor direction to arrest anyone,” the DSP added.

In April, Sidhana led a march of farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws to the Delhi border from Gurdwara Mastuana Sahib in the district.

