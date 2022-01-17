Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day celebrations to be held at Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Stadium

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) (general) Rahul Chaba on Monday said the full-dress rehearsals for the district-level Republic Day celebrations would be held at Guru Nanak Stadium on January 24.

The same was announced at a meeting called to review the arrangements for the January 26 celebrations.

The meeting was also attended by the deputy commissioner of police Simrat Pal Singh Dhindsa, assistant deputy commissioner of police Dr Pragya Jain, Municipal Corporation joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo and district revenue officer Pardeep Singh Bains in addition to the heads of all government departments.

The ADC (general) said in view of Covid and the government directions, no cultural function or physical training show would be organised on the occasion before appealing to city residents to celebrate Republic Day as a national festival.

Further outlining guidelines, he said all attendees must wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. He also directed officers on duty to ensure that people participating in this function not face any problems.

