Funds from Center are Himachal’s right, not charity: Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the funds allocated by the central government to Himachal were the state’s rightful entitlement, not an act of charity. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT Photo)

Sukhu said Himachal was an integral part of the federal structure where each state has both rights and responsibilities, adding, “Where does the union government collect its taxes from? It is the states’ contributions that form the central revenue. Therefore, states have a legitimate claim on this tax revenue.”

“The Union government is not distributing charity but returning what is due. The Revenue Deficit Grant is a rightful entitlement of the people of Himachal, and we are also entitled to our share in central taxes,” he asserted.

The comments come in the backdrop of recent Union minister JP Nadda’s remarks criticising the Congress government in Himachal, saying that the party cannot run the state government without the Centre’s support even for a day.

The CM dubbed Nadda’s statements “inappropriate”, adding, “Those who have recently become Nadda’s advisors were previously associated with the Congress party. It would be wise for him to stay cautious of such advice.”

In response to a question, Sukhu said the previous BJP government had managed the health sector poorly and it will take time for the state to recover. He added that the state government has allocated ₹200 crore each for the completion of the Chamba and Hamirpur medical colleges.

“These funds have been sourced from the state’s resources. We are also recruiting doctors and nurses using our own funds to ensure better healthcare services for the people of the state. The union government is not providing these funds,” he emphasised.

Sukhu said ever since the Congress Party secured 40 seats in Himachal, he has been subjected to personal attacks. “There have been ED raids in Nadaun, and discussions about toilet taxes have arisen. These allegations seem aimed at influencing the Haryana assembly elections. Not a single person in Himachal Pradesh has been charged such a tax. In fact, it was the previous Jai Ram Thakur government that decided to impose a sewerage tax on additional toilet seats, which our government has now waived,” he said.

He also clarified that the state government has neither withdrawn the electricity subsidy for the common people nor issued water bills. However, the subsidies for five-star hotels and luxury properties have been rationalised. “Should five-star hotels and luxury properties be receiving such subsidies?” he questioned.