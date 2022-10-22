Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / G-20 summit in Amritsar will promote Punjab as preferred business destination on international level: CM Mann

G-20 summit in Amritsar will promote Punjab as preferred business destination on international level: CM Mann

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 10:44 PM IST

For the event, Amritsar will be divided into five major sectors on an administrative basis. Senior officers of the civil and police administration of the state will be posted in these sectors for proper management.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
ByHT News Desk

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the prestigious G-20 summit, scheduled to be held in the holy city of Amritsar in March-2023, will promote Punjab as a preferred destination for business on the international level and it will also provide a stage to the government to showcase its achievements and facilities for setting up new businesses.

Announcing that he will leave no stone unturned to make the event a success, the Chief Minister said that this is a golden opportunity when Punjab can be presented as a land of best opportunities and by bringing maximum investment they can create new employment opportunities for the youth. The state considers itself fortunate to have the opportunity to host this event, he added.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, US and the European Union (EU).

India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country.

For the event, Amritsar will be divided into five major sectors on an administrative basis. Senior officers of the civil and police administration of the state will be posted in these sectors for proper management. During the convention, these officers will be responsible for smoothing the entire work in their respective jurisdictions.

The Punjab CM also took stock of the preparations and said that whatever work is being carried out, it should be of best quality, which will benefit the residents of the city for a long time.

The Minister of Local Government, member of the cabinet sub-committee appointed for the success of the program, Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO along with Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal were also present.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister paid obeisance to Sri Darbar Sahib along with Cabinet Ministers and greeted the people of Punjab on auspicious Bandi Chhor Diwas and Diwali. He also met Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP