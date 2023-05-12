Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: G20 conference on crime, security in Gurugram

ByAgencies, New Delhi
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM IST

The ministry of home affairs is all set to organise the G20 conference on “Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), AI and Metaverse” on Saturday in Haryana

The ministry of home affairs is all set to organise the G20 conference on “Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), AI and Metaverse” on Saturday in Haryana, according to a statement released by the ministry.

The two-day conference will take place in Gurugram in partnership with the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), the ministry of external affairs (MEA), the national security council secretariat (NSCS) and the central bureau of investigation (CBI). The organising partners are Rashtriya Raksha University, National Forensic Science University, National Law School of India University, Interpol and UNODC.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a round table was organised by the ministry of home affairs in New Delhi on Friday to present the details of the proposed G20 conference, as per the statement.

It was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners and senior dignitaries from more than 20 countries apart from senior officers from various ministries and organizations of the government of India and partner organizations. During the roundtable Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla appraised the participating dignitaries about the contours of the forthcoming conference and countries were requested to send high-level delegations for the conference.

