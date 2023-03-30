G20 meeting: Need to work together to tackle global agri issues: MoS Som Parkash

Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash on Thursday said discussions in the agriculture deputies meeting in Chandigarh will steer towards developing consensus on the way forward for growth of agriculture sector.

The illuminated Lake club for 2nd Agriculture Deputies Meetings in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

“I am confident that we will achieve it. We need to work together in the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family, and One Future’ to tackle the challenges of global agriculture scenario and ensure sustainable growth,” he said while addressing delegates in Chandigarh on Thursday.

The second agricultural deputies meeting of the agricultural working group (AWG) is underway in Chandigarh from March 29 to 31. Delegates of 19 member countries, 10 invited countries, and 10 international organisations are participating in the meeting.

In his inaugural address, the minister appreciated the Indian Presidency for the arrangements at the meeting in Chandigarh. Earlier, he welcomed all delegates and applauded the inaugural video, which showcased India’s achievements in ensuring food security and nutrition.

The minister also highlighted the importance of fruitful discussions on the draft communique which is in the process of being formulated to take further deliberations on challenges confronting agriculture sector worldwide and the possible way out.

The member countries at the agriculture deputies meeting will focus on drafting the communiqué, addressing four thematic areas - food security and nutrition; sustainable agriculture with a climate smart approach; inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems and digitalisation for agricultural transformation.

The second meeting at Chandigarh is expected to lay the groundwork for a consensus on the way forward for the growth of the agriculture sector, with the communiqué serving as a roadmap for addressing the challenges and opportunities of the global agriculture scenario, the minister said.

Millets as alternative crop

Earlier, talking to the media persons, Som Parkash said the thrust of the Government of India is to benefit farmers and increase their income. Advocating millets as alternative grain, he said it should be grown for crop diversification and adding nutrition in food. Answering a query, he said 95% of millets grown in the country which includes jowar, ragi and bajra are covered under the minimum support price. “More farmers will grow the alternative grains, the government will make better facilities for procurement,” he added.