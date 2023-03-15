G20 meetings: Ban imposed on flying of drones in Amritsar city

Keeping in view the ongoing G20 Summit, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Wednesday banned flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles in the entire Commissionerate area from March 14 to March 21. The ban also includes the venues of G20 Education Working Group meetings, the places where the delegates are staying and the routes.

Punjab is hosting the second Education Working Group (Ed WG) from March 15-17 and 28 G-20 member countries, guest countries and invited organisations (OECD, UNESCO, and UNICEF) will be participating in the 3-day event consisting of seminar/exhibition and working group meetings. The L20 meeting on labour is scheduled to be held on March 19-20.

Commissioner of police (CP) Amritsar Naunihal Singh said that the venues of meetings, the places of stay and routes have been declared red zones and flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles have been prohibited to beef up the security and to prevent any untoward incident from Airborne entities.