G20 security measure: Day-long checking of vehicles entering Punjab conducted

To ensure foolproof security in view of the G20 Summit event in Punjab scheduled on March 19 and 20, the state police conducted ‘Operation Seal-II’ which saw all the vehicles entering the state being checked.

As many as 112 nakas involving over 1,500 police personnel, were set-up under the supervision of inspectors or DSPs at all the entry and exit points of 10 districts, which share boundaries with Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana.

The 10 inter-state border districts include Pathankot, Muktsar, Fazilka, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda.

The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 8am to 2pm and all the senior superintendents of police (SSPs) were asked to mobilise a maximum number of officers and manpower for this operation to lay strong nakas at sealing points under the supervision of gazetted officers/SHOs.

Divulging details, additional director general of police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said as many as 5,669 vehicles entering the state were checked, of which 300 were challaned and 39 were impounded.

He said that the police have also registered 21 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested one proclaimed offender. Apart from this, the police teams have recovered 3kg poppy husk, 3.8Kg opium, 140grams heroin and two illicit weapons, he added.

Meanwhile, the operation was aimed at preventing the influx of illegal arms and ammunition, drugs and illicit liquor in the state, besides, keeping vigil on the movement of gangsters and anti-social elements.