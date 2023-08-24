G20 University Connect Programme: Vet varsity V-C dwells on aligning curriculum with global standards

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University vice-chancellor (V-C) Inderjeet Singh emphasised the pivotal role of the livestock sector in the food and nutritional landscape. He also stressed the importance of aligning the veterinary science curriculum with global standards on the concluding day of the G20 University Connect Programme, a week-long collaborative initiative between the vet varsity and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Attendees during the G20 University Connect Programme at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

Singh said the vet varsity is taking a leading role in this endeavour and unveiled a new degree programme geared toward generating skilled human resources, particularly in the domain of entrepreneurship in integrated animal husbandry.

Under the patronage of the ministry of external affairs and the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), the mega-event brought together an array of stakeholders, from think tanks to policymakers, to deliberate on the theme “Climate-smart agriculture, food systems and one health.” The programme aimed to chart a path for sustainable progress among G20 nations.

SK Uppal, dean of postgraduate studies and convener of the programme, extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries and participants. PAU V-C Satbir Singh Gosal provided insights into the G20’s significance from an agricultural perspective, underlining the far-reaching impacts of climate change, especially on the fields of agriculture and livestock.

Professor Manish, dean of the school of international studies at Central University of Gujarat, acquainted participants with the G20 presidency’s opportunities for India. Smita Sirohi, joint secretary (G20) at the ministry of agriculture & farmers welfare, delivered a lecture on “Advancing sustainable agriculture transformation: G20 commitments and future research frontiers.”

Sandeep Rajoriya, ITS, ADG, directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), ministry of commerce and industry, focused on ‘Seeding agricultural leadership: From graduates to innovators.’ He underscored the necessity of nurturing a league of entrepreneurs in the country. Ashok Kumar, assistant director general (animal health) at ICAR, New Delhi, highlighted the significance of “One Health” and its critical importance in the current context.

The event also acknowledged the accomplishments of students through various competitions, such as elocution, e-poster, e-essay, Ideathon, e-quizzes and Rangoli. The participation of over 350 faculty and students from different colleges of both universities demonstrated the event’s wide reach.

PAU students excel at G20 varsity connect inter-college competition

PAU students displayed talent in an inter-college fine arts and literary competition, part of the G20 University Connect initiative. The event, hosted by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, featured categories, including poster design, creative writing and elocution.

Jasleen Kaur and Gurleen Kaur of the college of community science claimed top spots in elocution and poster making. In creative writing, Punia Sood and Tarun Kapoor of PAU secured second and fourth positions.

Satbir Singh Gosal applauded participants’ energy and emphasised boosted self-confidence and creativity.