GADVASU celebrates National Fish Farmers Day

National Fish Farmers Day was celebrated by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Sunday.

Meera D Ansal, dean, college of fisheries, GADVASU, said that over the last four decades, total fish production of the country has increased from 2.44 to 14.16 million tones (mt) in 2019-20, with corresponding increase in inland sector contribution from 36% (0.88 mt) to 73.65% (10.43 mt).

“This was possible due to development of fish hatcheries across the country and subsequent adoption of aquaculture technologies by the receptive, dedicated and innovative farmers,” she added.

Also, Indian fish farming transformed into a fast-growing lucrative aquaculture sector, making India the second-largest aquaculture producer in the world.

The breakthrough achieved in induced breeding of fish in captivity by Dr Chaudhury, crowned with the title of “father of induced breeding”, served as a much-needed catalyst to synergise growth of the aquaculture sector, where farmers played a significant role.

To mark the occasion, a farmers’ meet will be organised by GADVASU in July, under ICAR’s national campaign on emerging aquaculture systems and practices.