GADVASU celebrates National Fish Farmers Day
National Fish Farmers Day was celebrated by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Sunday.
Meera D Ansal, dean, college of fisheries, GADVASU, said that over the last four decades, total fish production of the country has increased from 2.44 to 14.16 million tones (mt) in 2019-20, with corresponding increase in inland sector contribution from 36% (0.88 mt) to 73.65% (10.43 mt).
“This was possible due to development of fish hatcheries across the country and subsequent adoption of aquaculture technologies by the receptive, dedicated and innovative farmers,” she added.
Also, Indian fish farming transformed into a fast-growing lucrative aquaculture sector, making India the second-largest aquaculture producer in the world.
The breakthrough achieved in induced breeding of fish in captivity by Dr Chaudhury, crowned with the title of “father of induced breeding”, served as a much-needed catalyst to synergise growth of the aquaculture sector, where farmers played a significant role.
To mark the occasion, a farmers’ meet will be organised by GADVASU in July, under ICAR’s national campaign on emerging aquaculture systems and practices.
-
Ludhiana: 2 road cave-ins reported from city
Following heavy rains on Saturday, road cave-in incidents were reported from the Vishwakarma Chowk Road and Chander Nagar areas in the city. The work to fill the 10-feet deep crater in Chander Nagar is in progress. Area councillor Baljinder Singh Sandhu said the cave in had occurred due to a leakage in the sewerage pipe laid recently. Sandhu said that he has lodged the complaint with MC officials and demanded a probe into the matter.
-
ACB raids on Pune public health dept officials have increased in last 3 years
PUNE According to the Pune unit of the anti-corruption bureau, in the last three years, the bureau has conducted 41 raids on public health department officials suspected of amassing disproportionate assets or demanding bribes. Raids worth Rs919,595 have been conducted in eight divisions across the state. In 2020, the Pune ACB carried out 16 raids wherein around 19 public health department officials were found guilty of demanding bribes to the tune of Rs441,195.
-
Ludhiana: Woman, 2 aides booked for murder bid on daughter’s lover
A resident of Lopon village registered an FIR against The her mother and their aide for attempting to murder him of Lopon village, Samrala's lover's fiance, victim Rajinder Singh. The man suffered severe injuries in the attack. The victim Rajinder Singh of Lopon village, Samrala, said he was in a relationship with a woman in his village. They wanted to get married but the woman's parents were against the relationship. The FIR has been registered on the basis of the victim's statement.
-
GADVASU V-C receives academic leadership award
Vice-chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Dr Inderjeet Singh, received the academic leadership award at the India Animal Health Summit and Awards 2022. He was presented the leadership award for his exemplary contribution towards the growth and development of animal health and production. Parshottam Rupala, union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, inaugurated the maiden summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture at New Delhi.
-
Shinde govt’s decision to stay plans under DPDCs will be challenged in HC: Ajit Pawar
PUNE Newly-elected leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Ajit Pawar, on Sunday said that opposition parties are considering going to the high court (HC) over staying of disbursement of funds and implementation of various works under district planning and development committees (DPDCs) by the new government. Last week, the Eknath Shinde-led government stayed all funds sanctioned for various works since April 1 under the DPDCs until appointment of new guardian ministers.
