GADVASU concludes training on poultry farming
Department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a training programme on poultry farming.
Rajesh Kasrija and Amandeep Singh, training co-ordinator, appraised that a total of 16 trainees belonging to different regions of Punjab attended the programme.
The trainees were provided basic theoretical as well as practical knowledge. Special exposure visits to University poultry farm and integrated farm of PAU were also organised.
Deliberations on different aspects of poultry farming viz. identification of breeds, housing, feeding, healthcare, general management, vaccination schedule, parasitic diseases, health management and value addition of meat and eggs, etc were given by experts.
The trainees were felicitated with certificates by the director of Extension Education Parkash Singh Brar.
Brar, in his address, stressed on the adoption of an integrated system of farming for augmenting farm income. He highlighted that poultry can be a venturesome enterprise in future due to its acceptance by all sections of the society.
RK Sharma, head of department, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, said the trainees should remain in regular touch with the University for their grievance redressal pertaining to livestock sector through Pashu Palak, tele-advisory kendra, whose numbers are 62832-97919 and 62832-58834.
The trainees had a special interactive session with Rameshwar Singh, vice-chancellor, Bihar Animal Sciences University, Patna. Singh provided some practical tips to the trainees for making poultry farming a successful venture and laid special emphasis on one’s own involvement in day-to-day activities at the farm.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics