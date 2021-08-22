Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / GADVASU experts discuss use of paddy straw as feed
chandigarh news

GADVASU experts discuss use of paddy straw as feed

Say of 8 MT of rice straw being burnt in the field, 0.8 MT can be consumed by unproductive animals kept in gaushalas
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:32 AM IST
The vet varsity organised a workshop for animal scientists working at all KVKs of the state to explore the use of paddy straw as animal feed (HT Photo)

The directorate of extension education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, organised a workshop for animal scientists working at all KVKs of the state to explore the use of paddy straw as animal feed.

Inderjeet Singh, the vice-chancellor, stressed joint efforts of PAU, GADVASU, and line departments to make farmers aware of the use of paddy straw as a cheaper source of livestock nutrition.

He said that out of 8 MT of rice straw being burnt in the field, 0.8 MT can be consumed by unproductive animals kept in gaushalas.

Rajbir Singh, director, Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute, Ludhiana, advised scientists to find reasons for less use of paddy straw in Punjab as compared to other states and address them.

JS Mahal, director of extension education, PAU, asked all KVKs to immediately start with trials at KVK dairy farms to generate reliable data and develop demonstration units.

During the workshop, treatment of paddy straw with urea and molasses to improve its nutritive value, making urea treated bales during harvesting and exporting to adjoining states were discussed apart from its alternate uses in livestock.

RELATED STORIES

Misconceptions about the ill effects of paddy straw feeding were also cleared by the scientists.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chitkara University collaborates with Adobe Creative Technology Academy

For 4th day in row, tricity’s daily Covid count remains in double-digits

Vaccination centres in Chandigarh to remain shut today for Rakhi

Engineering graduate held with 50 stolen phones in Patiala
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP