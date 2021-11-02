GADVASU experts issue advisory to keep dogs safe during Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, experts at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) have issued an advisory asking dog owners to keep their pets safe during the festival amid bursting of crackers.

The experts stated that dogs develop a permanent sound phobia or excessive fear of loud noises and may develop epilepsy and other nervous signs due to bursting of crackers during Diwali. These dogs may unreasonably hide from people, urinate, defecate, drool, pant and develop separation anxiety.

Dr SS Randhawa, director of veterinary clinics, GADVASU, stated that pet and stray dogs are very sensitive to this continuous noise and become restless, run away and exhibit signs of anxiety or stress. This happens as the auditory pain threshold in dogs is approximately 95 decibels, which much lesser than humans. Fireworks usually produce a sound of 190 decibels, which is harmful for the human ears too.

Dr Randhawa stated that noise of crackers can be harmful and dogs may then be scared of even harmless sounds like opening of a doors or sound of doorbells. Stray dogs may get seriously injured because of accidents. Moreover, poisonous gases and harmful particulate matter may lead to severe lung oedema in them and is also dangerous for people already who have respiratory diseases like asthma.

The steps which can be taken to keep pet dogs safe include stopping the bursting of crackers, keeping them indoors, keeping the radio or television set on to distract them from loud noises, playing with them to distract them from outside noises, covering the pets with blankets and keeping a first-aid kit ready with dressing material, antiseptics, analgesic and medicines.

Emergency services to remain open on Diwali

The experts stated that the emergency veterinary doctor will be available on Diwali day and night and the residents should immediately contact the veterinarian if they note any signs of anxiety or stress.