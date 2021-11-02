Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / GADVASU experts issue advisory to keep dogs safe during Diwali
chandigarh news

GADVASU experts issue advisory to keep dogs safe during Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, experts at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) have issued an advisory asking dog owners to keep their pets safe during the festival amid bursting of crackers
As per experts from GADVASU, dogs may develop a permanent sound phobia or excessive fear of loud noises and may develop epilepsy and other nervous signs due to bursting of crackers during Diwali. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:54 PM IST
By HT Corespondent, Ludhiana

Ahead of Diwali, experts at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) have issued an advisory asking dog owners to keep their pets safe during the festival amid bursting of crackers.

The experts stated that dogs develop a permanent sound phobia or excessive fear of loud noises and may develop epilepsy and other nervous signs due to bursting of crackers during Diwali. These dogs may unreasonably hide from people, urinate, defecate, drool, pant and develop separation anxiety.

Dr SS Randhawa, director of veterinary clinics, GADVASU, stated that pet and stray dogs are very sensitive to this continuous noise and become restless, run away and exhibit signs of anxiety or stress. This happens as the auditory pain threshold in dogs is approximately 95 decibels, which much lesser than humans. Fireworks usually produce a sound of 190 decibels, which is harmful for the human ears too.

Dr Randhawa stated that noise of crackers can be harmful and dogs may then be scared of even harmless sounds like opening of a doors or sound of doorbells. Stray dogs may get seriously injured because of accidents. Moreover, poisonous gases and harmful particulate matter may lead to severe lung oedema in them and is also dangerous for people already who have respiratory diseases like asthma.

RELATED STORIES

The steps which can be taken to keep pet dogs safe include stopping the bursting of crackers, keeping them indoors, keeping the radio or television set on to distract them from loud noises, playing with them to distract them from outside noises, covering the pets with blankets and keeping a first-aid kit ready with dressing material, antiseptics, analgesic and medicines.

Emergency services to remain open on Diwali

The experts stated that the emergency veterinary doctor will be available on Diwali day and night and the residents should immediately contact the veterinarian if they note any signs of anxiety or stress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP