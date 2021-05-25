GADVASU to hold week-long free milk adulteration testing camp

To create awareness regarding milk adulteration among residents, College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), will be organising a week-long free milk adulteration testing camp from May 26, which will continue till June 1, observed as World Milk Day.

During this camp, milk will be tested free of cost for adulterants, and residents from across Punjab can participate.

As per officials, residents may bring a minimum of 100ml chilled raw milk samples in clean and dry glass or plastic bottles to CODST between 8am and 1.30pm on these dates. The milk sample bottles should be labelled with name and contact number of the person bringing them. The milk samples will be analysed at the college and the quality results will be conveyed through WhatsApp or text messages on the following day.

For any query regarding the camp, residents can contact 0161- 255-3308.

CODST dean Ramneek said adulteration of milk by unscrupulous persons was usually done for increasing the quantity of milk, extending shelf-life, maintaining SNF, and avoiding detection of sour milk.

GADVASU vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh said the camp was being organised to spread awareness among residents regarding milk adulteration.

He stated that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) established June 1 as World Milk Day, which celebrates the contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods, and nutrition.