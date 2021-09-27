Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / GADVASU: Training on health, feed mgmt of dairy animals begins
chandigarh news

GADVASU: Training on health, feed mgmt of dairy animals begins

A four-day online training programme on health and feed management of dairy animals started at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Experts from stated during the training that scientific feeding of dairy animals is vital for their health and to reach their productive and reproductive potential. (HT file)

A four-day online training programme on health and feed management of dairy animals started at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Monday.

The program is being organised in collaboration with National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad and being attended by dairy farmers and experts from across the country.

On the first day of the program, expert stated that scientific feeding of dairy animals is vital for their health and to reach their productive and reproductive potential.

Director of extension education of GADVASU, Dr Parkash Singh Brar, highlighted the importance of the livestock sector in the economy, especially when agriculture is facing stagnancy. Further, he stressed on the role of balanced feed in maintaining health and thereby, productivity of the animals. A compendium of lectures was also released during the session.

Dr Brar stated that the training will provide detailed insight on feeding of animals during different physiological stages, feeding of silage, mineral mixture, bypass fat and uromin lick. Common infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, mastitis, lameness in dairy animals, biosecurity and role of ethno-veterinary medicine in maintaining health of dairy animals will also be discussed.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana Central Jail: Mobile phone, tobacco sachets recovered from six inmates

Ludhiana: Agriculture dept exhorts farmers to make dist stubble burning free

Himachal govt bans cheap sale of fossil souvenirs in Spiti valley

A mother’s prayer of love, ray of hope in bleak times
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP