Ludhiana | GADVASU trains 74 farmers rained in shrip, pangas and carp farming

A three-day training on ‘Best Management Practices for Shrimp Farming in Inland Saline Areas’ was conducted at College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), for 20 fish and shrimp farmers from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Prabjeet Singh, course coordinator, said shrimp farming in salt-affected degraded lands had revolutionised aquaculture expansion in the north-western region of the country, with a huge profit margin of 3-5 lakh per acre in 100-120 days.

University is promoting different aquaculture technologies for utilization of fresh and saline water resources.

Further, one-day training on ‘Pangas Catfish Farming and Processing’ was conducted at the demonstration unit established by the university at its regional research and training centre, Talwara, under RKVY project.

As many as 27 aspiring farmers were apprised of the added advantage of pangas farming, offering three times higher productivity/profitability, said course coordinator SN Datta.

Another group of 27 farmers acquired practical skills in ‘Carp Culture’ during a five-day training programme at COF. Carps are the most cultured fish species, contributing more than 85% to total production in the freshwater aquaculture sector and offering higher income than traditional wheat-paddy crop rotation, informed course coordinator VaneetInder Kaur.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh endorsed that the effective ‘Lab to Land’ programme of the university was playing a vital role in successful adoption of innovative technologies at the farm level.