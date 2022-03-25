GADVASU-NRI student row: Kin of sacked student stage dharna in Ludhiana

The parents and relatives of Canada-based NRI student of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Thursday staged dharna and blocked the traffic on Ferozepur road accusing the vet university authorities of falsely implicating the student in paper leak case and ruining his future.

The student’s father Jaswinder Singh Khosa, a Canadian national, said his son has fallen victim of personal vendetta as he had raised voice against the alleged malpractices and rampant corruption taking place in the university.

Khosa slammed the allegations of the university that his son allegedly tried to sabotage the process of the ongoing university exam in online mode by intentionally posting images of question papers in a common WhatsApp group and despite warning, refused to delete the images.

“SPS Ghuman, dean, College of Veterinary Science, is nursing a personal grudge against my son and trying to spoil his future. The disciplinary action was taken over the issue of sharing the images of the question papers on the WhatsApp group of students. However, soon after receiving the instruction my son had deleted the images,” said Khosa.

He added that on the directions of dean Ghuman, a disciplinary action was taken and his son failed in the examination.

“We had given our representation before the vice-chancellor (VC) Inderjeet Singh. Dr Ghuman refused to meet us for over six months. It was after our repeated requests for re-evaluation of papers which were declined that we had to stage the protest,” said Khosa.

The staging of dharna led to massive traffic jams on Ferozepur road. Soon, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from West Gurpreet Singh Goggi arrived at the scene and assured the family that he will take up the matter with the university. Following his assurance, the family lifted the dharna.