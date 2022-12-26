Gang busted by cyber police was wanted in 286 cases

Around 4,935 complaints and 286 cases were found to be registered against the 16-member gang that was busted by officials of the cybercrime police station.

The accused were arrested when one Ravinder Kumar Dhir of Sector 31 told the police that he had been duped on the pretext of installing an electricity meter at his flat in Mohali. The call center of the accused, who hailed from Jharkhand, Bihar and Kolkata, was also busted.

As many as 47 mobile phones were recovered from the accused and their details were shared with Centre’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, which revealed that 4,935 complaints had been registered against them, 1,416 in Uttar Pradesh, 537 in Rajasthan , 355 in New Delhi, 348 in Telangana and 322 in Gujarat.