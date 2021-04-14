Gang involved in petrol pump robberies busted, 6 arrested in Amritsar

AMRITSAR

Police on Tuesday busted a gang of robbers wanted in 29 cases with the arrest of six of its members during a raid in the Verka locality of Amritsar. Six more members of the gang managed to give police the slip.

Police have recovered two pistols, two sharp-edged weapons and the same number of stolen motorcycles. Those arrested have been identified as Vishal Kumar, alias Bhayia, Akshey Kumar, Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban, Ranjodh Singh, alias Jodha, Jaspinder Singh, alias Baba, and Jaskaran Singh, alias Jass, of the Majitha Road area. Police have launched a hunt to nab Prince of Nangli village, and Suraj, Harpreet Singh, alias Waheguru, Money Singh, alias Mota, Sandeep Singh, alias Gattu, Lovish Malhi and Karan of the Majitha Road area.

On a petrol pump robbery spree, the gang had recently looted 17 filling stations in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Tarn Taran districts, said police, adding that they were also wanted in a murder and an attempt to murder case. Amritsar police commissioner Sukhchain Singh had formed several teams to nab the accused.

Addressing a press conference, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said: “The gang members were arrested following a tip-off. Besides looting cash from petrol pumps, the accused robbed two cars, four two-wheelers and snatched four mobile phones. They are also wanted in the murder of a woman at the 88-Feet Road in Amritsar. They had also shot at two persons in Nangli village.”

Twelve cases have been registered against the gang members in Amritsar city, 14 in Amritsar-rural, two in Tarn Taran and one in Ludhiana, Bhullar said, adding that the arrested accused disclosed that they were planning a bank robbery in Haryana.

“We are also trying to identify those from whom the accused had brought illegal weapons, he said.