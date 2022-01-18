Gang of burglars busted in Chandigarh, three held

Police have busted a gang of burglars with the arrest of three men.

The accused have been identified as Nitish, 22, Rohit, 21, both residents of Ram Darbar, and Vishal, 23, of Sector 56.

The arrests came following a theft report by Ram Darbar resident, Mohit Kumar.

He alleged that on January 14, when he returned home, he found the main door’s lock broken, and several gold and silver jewellery articles, ₹26,000 in cash and four mobile phones stolen.

A case under Sections 379 (theft), 457 (house trespass) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on Sunday and the accused were arrested while roaming in Ram Darbar to find buyers for the stolen articles. The entire booty was recovered from their possession.

The accused were produced before a court on Monday and sent to one-day police custody.

Woman, man arrested for stealing purse, car battery

Police have arrested a woman and a man in two separate theft cases.

Sukhjeet Kaur, hailing from Rajasthan, was arrested for stealing a customer’s purse at the Sector-19 Sadar Bazaar.

The victim, Rekha Devi, a resident of Sector 56, had complained that her purse was stolen while she was at a garment shop. It carried ₹6,440 cash and important documents.

Kaur is facing a case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC.

In another case, a 32-year-old man was nabbed for stealing a car battery. He was identified as Nanak Ram of Small Flats, Dhanas.

The car’s owner, Abheek Sood of Zirakpur, had reported that his vehicle’s battery was stolen from near his transport company office in Daria village on the intervening night between January 15 and January 16.

A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered against Ram.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Bag containing ₹4.07 lakh stolen after smashing car’s glass

In third such incident this month, miscreants stole a bag carrying ₹4.07 lakh from a parked car after smashing its glass in Manimajra. Panchkula resident Parmod Bansal said he had gone to his stationery shop after parking his car near Little Flower School, Gobindpura, when the incident took place. An FIR has been registered.

Minister reviews welfare schemes

Minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Monday reviewed the progress made by Chandigarh in schemes pertaining to scheduled castes and other backward classes. The director, social welfare, UT, told the minister that 26 beneficiaries were given financial assistance under the Encouragement to Inter-Caste Marriage scheme while 43 beneficiaries have been provided loans for their economic upliftment under various schemes this fiscal so far.

Minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale interacting with media at UT Guest House in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Illicit liquor found in parked car

Police recovered 64 boxes of illicit liquor from an SUV parked in Sector 20. The patrolling team found the Mahindra Bolero bearing a Punjab registration number parked near a liquor shop. A case has been registered under the Excise Act.

Manimajra held for gambling

A Manimajra resident was arrested for gambling near the polytechnic college in Sector 26. Police also recovered ₹12,150 from the man, identified as Devinder Kumar, 44. He was later released on bail.

10 night shelters open in Panchkula

The Panchkula administration has set up 10 night shelters for homeless people who have been spending nights on streets amid this cold weather. The shelters have a capacity to accommodate 150 people in total. These have been set up at the Sector-5 bus stand, Sector-8 light point, Sector 15, Labour Chowk, Yamunanagar road, Rambagh road, Pinjore bus stand and Rathpur colony among other areas.

Teachers training programme

A National Pharmacy Teachers Training Programme started at Panjab University on Monday. The one-week web faculty training school under the initiative of UGC Networking Resource Centre on “New Era Technologies in Formulation Design Space” is being hosted at the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

