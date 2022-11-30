Gang of burglars busted with arrest of four in Ludhiana

Police arrested four burglars, all drug addicts, for an alleged theft at a gurdwara and their involvement in highway robberies targeting migrant labourers. The teams recovered sharp weapons, six mobile phones, two motorcycles and ₹570 from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh and Gora Bains of Dhola village, Jatinder Singh Sidhu of Jagirpur and Jaswant Singh of Mundian Kalan.

Police said the accused had barged into the gurdwara located in Kakka village by breaking open the locks of the main gate on the intervening night of November 20 and 21 and had decamped with the donation box.

A case under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code had at the time been registered at the Meharban police station.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-East) Gurdev Singh said police initiated an investigation into the incident and traced the accused. The team had arrested three members of gang including Gagandeep, Jatinder and Gora Bains on November 26 and had recovered a sharp weapon from their possession.

Later, after questioning the accused, police recovered the stolen donation box and arrested the fourth member of the gang — Jaswant Singh.

During the questioning, the accused admitted to also being involved in highway snatching targeting migrant labourers. The group would snatch mobile phones and cash from labourers returning home from work.

Two members of the gang, Manpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh of Kakka village, are currently absconding. “A hunt was on to nab the remaining accused,” the ACP said.