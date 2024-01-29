Gang of burglars steals 1.40 lakh, money garlands from general store

A gang of burglars targeted a general store in Model Town here and decamped with ₹1.40 lakh, money garlands and other items from the shop, police said on Monday. During questioning, the accused confessed that they had targeted the general store in Model Town. (HT)

However, the incident occurred on the intervening night of January 7 and 8, but the police lodged an FIR after 20 days when the accused, who were arrested by Salem Tabri police in another case of burglary, confessed to the crime.

The accused are already lodged in judicial custody at the Ludhiana Central Jail. The Model Town police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar alias Beedi of Chander Nagar, Ketan Keetu of Aman Nagar and Sunny of Feroze Gandhi Market. Their aide Kunal Sonkar of Tandon Nagar, who is a scrap dealer, is yet to be arrested.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Raminder Singh of Dugri Phase-1 of Dugri. The complainant stated that he runs a general store in Model Town. On the intervening night of January 7 and 8, a gang of burglars targeted his shop. The burglars barged in the shop after breaking open the shutter.

He stated that the burglars stole ₹1.40 lakh and money garlands worth ₹1.6 lakh besides other items. The owner said that he came to know about the incident on January 8 when he came to the shop.

ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that they were investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the Salem Tabri police had busted a gang of miscreants on January 20. During questioning, the accused confessed that they had targeted the general store in Model Town.

Following the information shared by Salem Tabri police, they lodged an FIR under sections 457, 380 and 34 of the IPC against the accused.