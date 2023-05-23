Mohali police cut short gang’s bike snatching spree

The Dera Bassi police have busted a gang of motorcycle snatchers operating in Focal Point and Mubarakpur areas of Dera Bassi with the arrest of two youths.

Mohali police said the accused would target lean and elderly two-wheelers riders at secluded locations, and snatch their vehicles after assaulting them. They would later sell the vehicles to scrap dealers for quick money. (Getty images)

A total of five snatched motorcycles have been recovered from the accused, identified as Dilpreet Singh, alias Golu, 19, and Sushil Kumar, 23, both school dropouts and living in Dera Bassi.

Their arrest came following a probe into a May 18 motorcycle snatching case.

The victim, Nirmal Singh of Mirpur village, was on his way in Focal Point, when the duo waylaid and assaulted him, before making off with his motorcycle.

Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia said on May 19, police laid a naka near the PWD Guest House in Mubarakpur and caught Dilprit while he was riding the snatched motorcycle. He had changed the two-wheeler’s number plate. The accused was sent to two-day police remand by a court on May 20.

During interrogation, he revealed the whereabouts of his accomplice, Sushil, who was arrested through a raid on Monday.

Following the duo’s disclosure, police recovered five motorcycles snatched from various locations in Dera Bassi.

According to police, the accused would target lean and elderly two-wheelers riders at secluded locations, and snatch their vehicles after assaulting them. They would later sell the vehicles to scrap dealers for quick money.