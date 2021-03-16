Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gang of robbers busted in Punjab’s Mohali, five held
chandigarh news

Gang of robbers busted in Punjab’s Mohali, five held

The crime investigating agency has also recovered a .315 bore pistol with two rounds and other deadly weapons besides three motorcycles from their possession
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The gang was involved in about 150 incidents of robbery, snatching and theft in Kharar and Zirakpur. (Representational photo)

A gang involved in about 150 incidents of robbery, snatching and theft in Kharar and Zirakpur in the past three years has been busted with the arrest of five of its members, Mohali senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh said on Monday.

The crime investigating agency has also recovered a .315 bore pistol with two rounds and other deadly weapons besides three motorcycles from their possession, he said.

All the accused are aged between 20 and 24 years, belong to Uttar Pradesh and were presently residing in different parts of the district. They have been identified as Rakesh Giri of Bareilly who was residing in Kailon village of Mohali, Shahrukh Khan of Sambal residing in Bhabat village of Zirakpur, and Charan Dass of Muradpur, Nannu Singh of Muzaffarnagar and Sohail Khan of Sambal, all of whom were residing in Zirakpur.

The gang used to come together in groups in early hours, and target labourers and commuters, mostly at newly developed colonies, said the SSP. They used to snatch money, mobile phones and even motorcycles at gunpoint.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

As cases spike, Punjab govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams

Around 4 lakh people already inoculated in J&K: DG family welfare

HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president

Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days

The interrogation of gang members revealed that they had committed 70 crimes near Sunny Enclave in Kharar and 80 crimes near Zirakpur. Several FIRs were already registered at various police stations against them.

“They were planning to execute a major robbery at a construction site near Jandpur village, when a team led by sub-inspector Harjinder Singh raided the area and arrested them,” said the SSP.

A case under Sections 379 (theft), 379B (snatching), 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Arms Act has been registered against the five at the Kharar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP