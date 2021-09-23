Gang of robbers busted in Sangrur, 11 held with arms

The Sangrur police on Wednesday claimed to have busted four gangs that allegedly committed robberies, burglaries and thefts in the district and arrested 11 persons in this connection with firearms.

The crimes were committed in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Swapan Sharma said four members of the Kala Kachha gang were targeting secluded houses in the night by obtaining information while posing as cloth sellers in the daytime.

“Their kingpin Anwar Kumar, a resident of Indira Colony in Machhiwara was arrested. They were selling stolen ornaments to a Hoshiarpur-based jeweller who too will be booked. His accomplices Shekhar, alias Shankar, Duggo, Avinash and Anju, residents of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh will be arrested soon,” Sharma said.

In the second case, four persons — Tarandeep Tarni of Mulowal in Dhuri, Harpal Singh Ghuggi, Gurwinder Singh, alias Godi of Tohana in Fatehabad and Ajay of Narwana in Haryana— were arrested in Dhuri, he added.

“The police recovered a .32 bore pistol and two cartridges from them. Their interrogation led us to a man in Madhya Pradesh who was selling illegal weapons. They admitted to have looted ₹1 lakh in cash, 100 gram gold jewellery from a house under the jurisdiction of the Dhuri city police station around a week ago,” he said.

Mandeep Singh, alias Babbu, Lakhvir of Janata Nagar and Sudhir Kumar of Dhuri were nabbed with a country-made pistol, 5 cartridges, jewellery and a motorcycle. “Their interrogation led us to a seller of illegal weapons in MP,” Sharma claimed.

In the fourth case, the police arrested Jaswinder, alias Jassi of Bhammawaddi, who is already facing a drug case; Ajay, alias Robin of Sangrur and Satgur Singh of Chatha Sekhwan, who has six cases of drug and excise registered against him.

A case under the Arms Act was registered against them at the Longowal police station. “The name of the MP-based arms seller will be included in the FIR,” the SSP said.