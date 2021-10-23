Gang of vehicle lifters busted, three held with 27 stolen bikes

The police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters involved in stealing two-wheelers with the arrest of three members.

The accused have been identified as Sharanjit Singh (23) of Ambala, Gurveer Singh (22) of Shampur village in Mohali and Mandeep (22) of Pinjore. The police recovered 27 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On October 18, the police had arrested Sharanjit and Gurveer with a stolen motorcycle from Sector 42 and a case was registered under Section 379 of the IPC. The accused were sent to four-day police remand. Later, Mandeep was arrested on October 20.

The police said the accused were active in the Tricity and used to steal vehicles parked at various parking lots of the city.

Sharanjit and Gurveer used to steal motorcycles and sell them at throwaway prices to Mandeep.

The police said Mandeep used to sell the stolen motorcycles with fake number plates in rural areas. He used to tell buyers that these motorcycles were impounded after owners defaulted on payments to auto financers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Gurveer is a drug addict, Mandeep used to buy stolen motorcycles to meet his daily needs.