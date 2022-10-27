Gang of vehicle lifters busted with arrest of two in Ludhiana

The Division number 6 police on Wednesday busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of two accused and recovered six stolen vehicles from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Javed and Nadeem— both residents of Malerkotla.

According to the police, the accused confessed that they stole around 19 vehicles, of which six vehicles were recovered by Malerkotla police on August 3. After being bailed out, they again indulged in the crime.

Additional deputy commissioner of Police (ADCP, city 2) Suhail Qasim Mir said the team, led by inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer at Division number 6 police station, arrested the accused from Bhagwan Chowk following a tip off.

The ADCP added that the accused stole a bike on Tuesday from Gill Chowk and came to Bhagwan Chowk to sell the same near Gill Chowk. The police arrested the accused and recovered the stolen vehicle from their possession. Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered five more stolen vehicles from their possession.

The SHO said the accused, Javed, is already facing trial in three cases, including theft and drug peddling.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.