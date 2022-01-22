Gangster Bambiha’s aide arrested in Kharar

A team of the organised crime control unit (OCCU), along with Mohali police, arrested a close associate of gangster Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke gang on Friday.

“The accused, Happy Singh, alias Amy, is a resident Muktsar, Punjab. He was arrested from Kharar following a tip-off. A .32-calibre foreign-made pistol, along with six live cartridges, were recovered from him,” said Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjeet Singh.

He added that Happy and his gang members had been executing crimes in the region on the directions of Canada-based Duneke, who is involved in various heinous crimes in Punjab’s Malwa region, such as murder, kidnapping, extortion and carjacking.

“During questioning, Happy disclosed that he was involved in the kidnapping of a prominent doctor in Muktsar in December last year. They had kidnapped the doctor while he was out for a walk and demanded ₹1 crore as ransom. They held the doctor captive for three hours and released him after the family paid ₹25 lakh,” the police official added.

Provided weapons for murders of slain gangster’s aides

The SSP said on Duneke’s directions, Happy had also provided weapons to the shooters, who killed Manpreet Singh, alias Challa Sidhu, and Manpreet, alias Vicky, both close aides of murdered gangster Kulbir Singh Naruana, in Bathinda on January 12.

Apart from this, Happy and his gang members were involved in more than 10 criminal cases in Punjab.

A fresh case under Sections 392, 382, 384, 364-A, 365, 473 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Kharar police station. Further investigation is underway.