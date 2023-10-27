Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gangster held with 5 illegal weapons in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 27, 2023 07:58 AM IST

During interrogation, he revealed that he had come here to deliver weapons which were given to him by a person in Bhiwani

: The crime investigation agency of Karnal police has arrested a gangster and recovered five country-made illegal weapons and 18 live cartridges from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumar alias Babbal, a resident of Patodi village of Bhiwani district. Police claimed that Sandeep was associated with the Sachin Bhiwani gang.

Incharge of CIA –I Anil Kumar said that the accused was arrested from sector 4 in Karnal on Wednesday evening. During interrogation, he revealed that he had come here to deliver weapons which were given to him by a person in Bhiwani. He said that the accused has been booked under the Arms Act at city police station. The accused was produced in the court and sent to two days police remand.

